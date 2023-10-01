Lenovo Legion Go Preorders Are Live - The Switch-Like PC Gaming Handheld Releases Soon

Lenovo is entering the burgeoning handheld gaming PC market later this month. The Lenovo Legion Go, a Switch-like handheld with detachable controllers, launches on October 31. Preorders for the Legion Go are live now at multiple retailers, including Best Buy and Antonline. The Legion Go uses the same AMD chipset found in the Asus ROG Ally, but it boasts a larger screen and some cool new features.

The Steam Deck continues to rule the world of handheld PCs, but Legion Go poses a real threat (at least from a technical standpoint) to its throne. Powerful hardware, a striking design, and a reasonable price point makes the Legion Go an intriguing option for those who want a Windows gaming handheld.

Along with impressive hardware and Windows 11, Legion Go takes a few design cues from Nintendo Switch. Both controllers straddling the sides of the display are removable (much like the Switch Joy-Con), and you’ll even find a kickstand on the back of the display.

Its button layout, however, is quite innovative--along with all the usual face buttons, the back of the controllers feature several mappable buttons plus a mouse wheel. Lenovo was able to cram all these buttons on the controller due to the Legion Go’s large footprint. Compared to the seven-inch screen of Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Switch OLED, there’s a lot of real estate to work with.

Rounding out the handheld PC is a microSD expansion slot, two USB-C ports, and a hardshell carrying case.