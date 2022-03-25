Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer Shows Off Shirtless Kylo Ren Pumping Iron

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases April 5, and ahead of that, Warner Bros. and TT Games have released a new trailer for the game focusing on the villains set to appear in the long-awaited title.

The video is titled "Darkness is Rising," and it focuses on the dark side of the Force, including villains from across the nine films represented in the game. Some of the baddies on display in the trailer include Emperor Palpatine, General Grievous, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and the main man himself, Darth Vader. This is a Lego game, though, so don't expect it to be too serious or scary. After all, the video shows Kylo Ren in a funny t-shirt expressing his love for Vader and another sequence of him, shirtless, pumping iron.

The Skywalker Saga launches April 5 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game has a lot of content at launch, including more than 400 playable characters, but even more DLC coming after launch, including an expansion based on The Mandalorian.

If you're curious about which version to buy, check out GameSpot's Skywalker Saga preorder guide. You can also read GameSpot's interview with the developer about The Skywalker Saga's massive combat changes, adding British humor, and more.

For even more on The Skywalker Saga, check out GameSpot's preview, "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Made Me Laugh With A Dumb Joke And Honestly, That's All I Wanted." The game's numerous delays have reportedly led to "extensive crunch" for developers at TT Games. Some developers reported "breaking down outside of work hours because of the workload and some of the stresses they were under."