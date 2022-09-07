Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Only $25 Right Now
Both the standard and deluxe editions are getting big discounts.
We've seen some nice Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deals over the past couple of months, but Green Man Gaming's current deal takes the cake. Head over to Green Man Gaming today and you’ll find The Skywalker Saga listed for just $25.49--the lowest price since launch. You can even get the Deluxe edition for only $30.59. Regardless of which version you buy, you'll receive a key that can be redeemed on Steam.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
$25.49
The standard edition just comes with the base game, while the Deluxe edition contains seven DLC packs. Considering you're only paying an extra five bucks for the upgrade, the Deluxe edition might be the way to go.
If you own a Steam Deck, you'll be happy to learn that The Skywalker Saga is Steam Deck-verified and looks great on Valve's handheld.
The Skywalker Saga is the latest Lego product from TT Games. It gives you a chance to play through all nine Skywalker storylines--unlocking more than 300 playable characters as you go. You can also commandeer over 100 vehicles to help you explore nearly two dozen planets. Our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review found it to be an enjoyable experience, largely due to some changes to the standard Lego formula.
“The Skywalker Saga feels like the epitome of all the lessons learnt along the way while also setting up for the future,” wrote critic Alessandro Barbosa. “The intimate new camera angle and expanded combat breathe life into a familiar formula, while the linear levels feature a pleasing mix of puzzles and combat that are peppered with sharp humor.”
