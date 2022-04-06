Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to Change Characters

The Lego games are known for their co-op antics as much as they're remembered for their huge character rosters. There's just something special about replaying iconic moments as different characters, especially as villains and heroes that were never even in a particular scene. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes packed with over 300 hundred characters, spanning from across the Star Wars universe. The game includes characters from all nine mainline Star Wars films, with many of them playing a big part during the journeys of Anakin, Luke, and Rey Skywalker--and, of course, some unexpected holiday treats added in for good measure. Our guide will tell you everything you need to know to switch between the game's hundreds of characters while you mumble and joke your way through a galaxy far, far away.

How to change characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can switch between characters at any time, as long as you're currently in control and not watching a cutscene, but your options are a little limited if you're in the middle of a story mission.

Once finished with a story segment though, you can switch characters by pulling up the Holoprojector and navigating over to the Character Select tab. Then it's as simple as moving to the necessary character class tab (displayed on the left side), highlighting the desired character, and hitting the selection button to confirm.

When using the Force doesn't help, a lightsaber will do just fine.

Switching between the selected characters in your party is even easier. All you need to do is tap the D-pad directional inputs left or right before hitting the confirmation button. This will move the highlighted selection between different character portraits at the top of screen, allowing you to choose the right character for the job. You can also hit the shoulder buttons to move between characters more quickly.

Alternatively, you can replay areas in Free Play mode, where you'll always be able to select any characters that have been unlocked. Keep in mind that this will also be necessary with some specific characters, especially if you're going for one hundred percent completion. You won't always be able to access every area in a section with the default characters, so don't be afraid to explore areas with everyone in the galaxy.

There's no shame in using cheats either. Don't feel like you need to put in all the work to unlock everything. Using Lego Star Wars cheat codes is just another part of the Lego game series, and no one needs to know.