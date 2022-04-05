The Lego games have always been known to be jam-packed with cheat codes, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is no different; the game even has a section in-game that allows you to input these cheat codes. These cheat codes range from festive skins for some characters to new characters and ships. If you want to play with some cheats enabled, here's how to enter codes in the latest Lego Star Wars game.

How to Enter Cheat Codes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are two different ways to input codes. You can pause the game and head over to the Enter Code section, or you can open your Holoprorector and scroll over to the Enter Code section. You'll see a keyboard with seven character slots once you're at either one of those tabs.

All Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Cheat Codes

Below you'll find a list of all 15 cheat codes and what they unlock:

3FCPPVX - Tarkin

ARVALA7 - The Razor Crest ship

C3PHOHO - C-3PO (Holiday Special)

GR2VBXF - Ratts Tyerell

KH7P320 - Aayla Secura

KORDOKU - Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)

LIFEDAY - Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)

OKV7TLR - Dengar

SHUTTLE - Resistance I-TS Transport ship

SIDIOUS - The Emperor

SKYSAGA - Temmin Wexley (Snap Wexley)

TIPYIPS - D-O (Holiday Special)

WBFE4GO - Nute Gunray

WOOKIEE - Chewbacca (Holiday Special)

WROSHYR - Darth Vader (Holiday Special)

XV4WND9 - Admiral Holdo

Z55T8CQ - Poggle The Lesser

As usual, there are plenty of cheat codes to try out in the latest Lego game.

Upon entering the cheat code correctly, you'll be greeted with a screen telling you that you've unlocked a character. You'll only need to enter the code once to unlock the character, so don't worry about inputting it multiple times. For more on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, check out how to turn on mumble mode and how to play co-op.