Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Achievements And Trophies List

After many years in development, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has arrived, and with it comes a brand-new list of achievements and trophies. The Lego games aren't usually difficult for most players, but their achievements and trophies usually require a long-term commitment, as unlocking collectibles, finding secret characters, and performing all unique moments tend to take a long time, upwards of 40 hours in past cases. Whether you're just curious to see the list or need to know which ones will really take a while--or can even be grabbed nice and easily--here's the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga achievement and trophy list.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trophies and achievements

There are 45 achievements on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while the PlayStation version has one additional trophy to account for the platinum. Check out the full list below, then we'll go over what to watch for as you dive into a galaxy far, far away.

"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...": Collect all other trophies; PlayStation-only (Platinum)

"And who gave you permission...?": Shot the helmets off of 50 enemies.

"Impressive, most impressive": Completed all "level challenges" in a single level.

The Phantom Menace: Completed Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

Attack of the Clones: Completed Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Revenge of the Sith: Completed Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

A New Hope: Completed Episode IV - A New Hope.

The Empire Strike Back: Completed Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

Return of the Jedi: Completed Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

The Force Awakens: Completed Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

The Last Jedi: Completed Episode VIII - The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker: Completed Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

"It's true...all of it": Completed The Skywalker Saga.

"You think you're some kind of jedi?": Achieved True Jedi status in any level.

"You guys got yourself a ship!": Earned 17,000 studs.

"I don't like you either!": Achieved a combat multiplier score of 30.

"Aggressive Negotiations": Defeated three enemies simultaneously with a single explosion.

"I can fly anything": Completed a flight level without dying.

"Get the crews to their fighters": Destroyed 100 TIE fighters.

"A little short for a Stormtrooper...": Create 25 disguises as a hero character.

The Arkanis Sector: Complete all events on Geonosis and Tatooine.

Greater Javin: Complete all events on Bespin, Crait, and Hoth.

New Territories: Complete all events on Cantonica, Yavin 4, and Ajan Kloss.

Rishi Maze: Complete all events on Kamino.

The Interior: Complete all events on Coruscant, Jakku, and Takodana.

The Slice: Complete all events on Kashyyyk and Kijimi.

Trailing Sector: Complete all events on D'Qar, Naboo, and Pasaana.

Unknown Regions: Complete all events on Ahch-To, Endor, Kef Bir, and Exegol.

Western Reaches: Complete all events on Dagobah, Mustafar, and Utapau.

"Now I am the Master": Achieve True Jedi status in every level.

"No more training, do you require": Complete all "level challenges".

"A fine addition to my collection": Collect all minikits in a single level.

"You needn't worry about your reward": Collect all minikits.

"Raw, untamed power": Fully upgrade a character class.

"Power! Unlimited power!": Fully upgrade all character classes.

"What have you done with those plans?": Collect every datacard.

"You may fire when ready": Collect 1,000 kyber bricks.

"Hello there!": Collect all characters.

"See you around, kid": Complete all events in the galaxy.

"The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy": Complete all races in the galaxy.

"Do or do not. There is no try": Complete all galaxy challenges.

"Jedi Business": Use Jedi mind tricks to make five people fight simultaneously in the Cantina.

"I've never seen a real one!": Ride all creatures throughout the galaxy.

"Only one business in the Galaxy...": Earned 10,000,000,000 studs.

"Hey, what are you trying to push on us?": Complete all the Jawa's "Faulty Droid" missions on Tatooine.

"Gonk!": Complete all the GNK droid escort missions.

If you've played a Lego game before--and who hasn't?--this list will look pretty familiar to you. A sizeable portion of the list is dedicated to just clearing the game's several chapters, while others focus on the game's collectibles, as always, in addition to toying with the game's massive cast of characters.

Where this one differs from the games that came before it is in its amount of side content, much of which is also tied to unlocking achievements and trophies. This includes activities such as completing all GNK droid escort missions and completing all "events" on various terrains during your planet-hopping saga.

You'll also need to complete all level challenges, which tend to be specific tasks related to collectibles, stud totals, and exploration. There's even a full racing mode that will require some attention, in addition to getting through at least one space combat mission without dying. Naturally, a lot of this list will be easier done in co-op, but your story is yours to write as you see fit, young Padawan.