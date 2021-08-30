Leaked September PlayStation Plus Game Lineup Reportedly Includes Hitman 2

It looks like we know our next batch of free PlayStation Plus games for September. According to Dealabs, the three games that will be included for PlayStation Plus subscribers are the PS5 version of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, as well as Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4. The latter two games are playable via backwards compatibility on PS5 too.

Dealabs is a community site where users can post information and moderators can verify whether it is true or not. The user who submitted the information about September 2021's PS Plus games provided proof to the moderators and has been verified on the site. However, we have not gotten confirmation from Sony regarding these titles.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat includes all of the content in Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 in one single package. Hitman 2 is worth checking out for free to see if you'd enjoy Hitman 3, which released earlier this year. Predator: Hunting Grounds is a multiplayer game based on the popular Predator franchise where one player can control the titular monster to hunt down others players.

According to Sony's schedule, it should make an official announcement regarding next month's PS Plus games within the next few days, as subscribers should be able to claim them starting on September 7.

In August, the free games included in the service were Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 for PS4, as well as Hunter's Arena: Legends for PS5.