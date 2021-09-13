Leaked Redfall Images Suggest That The Game Looks Like Borderlands With Vampires

Images for an early build of Arkane's Redfall recently leaked online, reportedly sourced from a playtest of the game. The images first appeared in an anonymous Imgur post--which has since been deleted--but the Internet never forgets and these snapshots are now being shared online.

Some of those pictures showed off a loadout screen and a testing area with a "Loot Zoo", gameplay elements that hint at a loot-shooter design where players are constantly looking to improve their gear. This idea is further reinforced by another image showing off five tiers of rarity, level-gated weapons, an item shop, and guns having a "scrap" value.

The leaker also added that Redfall has a "gameplay style/loop [that] is very similar to Borderlands" and that there are six characters to choose from in total. One character allegedly has a drone-like bird sidekick and another can teleport short distances, similar to how players could use the Blink ability in Dishonored. A cunning weapons vendor with a strict no-refund policy has yet to be confirmed.

The open-world is claimed to be seamless and "similar in scope to Fallout 76 or Ghost of Tsushima" with a selection of side-missions and tougher enemies to battle amongst the weaker vampires. Bethesda and Arkane have been quiet on any other details beyond Redfall's reveal trailer in June, although its official description did provide some more detail on the game's lore.

"The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world," the description read. "Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers."

Leaks are worth taking with a pinch of salt though, as early builds of games are never indicative of what the final product will be. Gameplay ideas change, various elements are fine-tuned, and the developers aren't keen on the world seeing a product that is far from finished.

It'll likely still be a while before Redfall is explored in more detail, but for now, Arkane is preparing for the launch of Deathloop on PC and PS5 this week. Reviews are so far overwhelmingly positive, with GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain giving Arkane's latest effort 10/10 in his Deathloop review.