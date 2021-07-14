Leaked Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Cover Art Shows Korra, Ren, and Stimpy

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's debut trailer showed beloved cartoon characters like SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Reptar, and Danny Phantom all duking it out in developer Ludosity's Super Smash Bros.-like, but a piece of leaked cover art seems to imply even more characters are on the horizon, including Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series The Legend of Korra.

Cover art for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl that appeared on Target's website, and has since been removed, clearly shows a silhouette for Korra, as well as additional, yet-to-be announced characters like CatDog, Ren, Stimpy, and, possibly, Aang. Confirmed characters like SpongeBob's Patrick Star, Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and others also appear on the leaked cover art.

The artwork was first spotted by Twitter user El Blitzy (via Kotaku). Target has since replaced the cover art with a now silhouette-less version that only includes the game's logo.

Fans will have to wait for official confirmation to see if any of the characters mentioned above do make their way into the game, but it certainly would be strange for a Nickelodeon fighting game to not include any characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Korra has been featured in a number of games in the past, including a Legend of Korra action-brawler from PlatinumGames and as a skin in Hi-Rez Studios' free-to-play MOBA Smite. She's also appeared in other Nickelodeon games, like the recent Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix and the mobile game Super Brawl Universe, which may give fans a good indication of what characters are likely to make an appearance in Ludosity's upcoming fighter.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature rollback netcode, a much-requested fighting game feature that should make for more reliable online matches compared to games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game is scheduled to release this fall for all major platforms.