Layers Of Fear Free Content Coming, As Bloober Team Releases Eerie Version Of Iconic Song

Bloober Team partnered with a famous Polish singer for an unsettling version of "You Are My Sunshine."

By on

Comments

Bloober Team is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, the company has partnered with a Polish singer to create an "official" Layers of Fear song. Bloober Team worked with Natalia Szroeder for a new take on the iconic song "You Are My Sunshine," which has been covered by hundreds of artists over the years and is one of the most memorable and recognizable pieces of music in modern times. Bloober Team is also releasing new content for Layers of Fear to celebrate its anniversary, and it's coming soon.

Given that this is Bloober Team and created for the Layers of Fear franchise, the new rendition of "You Are My Sunshine" is dark and haunting, and so is the accompanying music video, which you can see below. Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team's CEO, directed the music video, and it is inspired by Layers of Fear.

Click To Unmute
  1. Lords of the Fallen - Everything To Know
  2. The Real History of Assassin's Creed | The Real Assassin's Order
  3. Firearms Expert Rates M16/M4/AR-15s in Games
  4. Welcome to the World: New World: Rise of the Angry Earth
  5. Assassin's Creed Mirage - 6 Things I Wish I Knew
  6. Is Assassin's Creed Mirage A Step In The Right Direction? | Spot On
  7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Official Azula Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Official Beta Trailer
  9. The Fortnite Transformers Pack - Release Date Trailer
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R — DLC 6 Reveal Trailer
  11. SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection — Launch Trailer
  12. Honkai: Star Rail | "Cloud Knights Martial Doctrine, On Swords" - Myriad Celestia Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Layers of Fear – Official Exclusive Music Video [You Are My Sunshine – Natalia Szroeder]

"Together with Natalia, we wanted to create something special. Natalia is one of the most talented young singers in the music scene, and it was very important for us to hear her voice in this new interpretation of the song because we believed it would add a mysterious character to it, and it certainly did," Babieno said.

A sneak peek at the next piece of content for Layers of Fear
A sneak peek at the next piece of content for Layers of Fear

In addition to the song and music video, Bloober Team confirmed that it's launching new, free content for Layers of Fear on October 24. That's not a random date, as it's the studio's exact 15th anniversary of its founding in 2008.

Something spooky is coming to Layers of Fear
Something spooky is coming to Layers of Fear

Bloober Team has developed numerous high-profile titles over the years, including Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Observer, and The Medium. It is now working with Konami on the highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Layers of Fear
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)