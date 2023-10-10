Layers Of Fear Free Content Coming, As Bloober Team Releases Eerie Version Of Iconic Song

Bloober Team is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, the company has partnered with a Polish singer to create an "official" Layers of Fear song. Bloober Team worked with Natalia Szroeder for a new take on the iconic song "You Are My Sunshine," which has been covered by hundreds of artists over the years and is one of the most memorable and recognizable pieces of music in modern times. Bloober Team is also releasing new content for Layers of Fear to celebrate its anniversary, and it's coming soon.

Given that this is Bloober Team and created for the Layers of Fear franchise, the new rendition of "You Are My Sunshine" is dark and haunting, and so is the accompanying music video, which you can see below. Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team's CEO, directed the music video, and it is inspired by Layers of Fear.

"Together with Natalia, we wanted to create something special. Natalia is one of the most talented young singers in the music scene, and it was very important for us to hear her voice in this new interpretation of the song because we believed it would add a mysterious character to it, and it certainly did," Babieno said.

A sneak peek at the next piece of content for Layers of Fear

In addition to the song and music video, Bloober Team confirmed that it's launching new, free content for Layers of Fear on October 24. That's not a random date, as it's the studio's exact 15th anniversary of its founding in 2008.

Something spooky is coming to Layers of Fear

Bloober Team has developed numerous high-profile titles over the years, including Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Observer, and The Medium. It is now working with Konami on the highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2.