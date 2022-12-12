Lawsuit That Compares Fortnite To Cocaine Allowed To Proceed

A Canadian class-action lawsuit that compares Fortnite to addictive drugs like cocaine has been allowed to proceed.

By on

1 Comments

A Quebec judge has allowed a class-action lawsuit against Epic Games that argues that Fortnite is "highly addictive" to continue. The suit, filed by three parents in the Canadian province, claims that the compulsive nature of the game caused their children to suffer psychological, physical, and financial harm.

According to CTV, the children in question have played thousands of hours of the game in just a few years, and spent hundreds of dollars on characters and dances, sometimes without their parents' knowledge. One of the kids has allegedly notched over 7,781 hours of the game in less than two years, which is almost a full calendar year worth of play. It also claims that the children spend so much time playing the game that they would not eat, socialize, or shower on certain days.

Click To Unmute
  1. How Games Get LMGs Wrong - Loadout
  2. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  3. Top 7 Game Awards 2022 Announcements | GameSpot News
  4. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  5. Death Stranding 2 Ultimate Trailer Breakdown and Wild Speculations
  6. FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To Metal Gear Solid 5’s Guns
  8. CHAINSAW MAN English Dub Cast on Inspirations Behind Character Voices
  9. The Lords Of The Fallen | The Game Awards 2022
  10. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Yuki
  11. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Hakis
  12. Apex Legends Squad Goals with Alliance esports Part 2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 4 A New Beginning Trailer

The judge's decision at this juncture means that the lawsuit has enough grounds to proceed under Canadian law, but these claims remain unproven in court. Epic Games' legal representative argued that there is no clear definition of video game addiction in contemporary clinical standards. But in his ruling, the judge wrote that the claims were not "frivolous or manifestly ill-founded." He also noted that the lack of understanding around video game addiction does not directly contradict the parents' claims, comparing it to tobacco in the 20th century.

The Best Fortnite Skins So Far
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
Mobile
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)