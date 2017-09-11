LawBreakers 1.3 Update Out Now, Patch Notes Released

[UPDATE] The 1.3 patch for LawBreakers is out now on PS4 and Xbox One. The release hasn't gone entirely to plan, as there was an issue with weapon stickers. Developer Boss Key is looking into the problem.

PS4 Patch Notes:

NEW ADDITIONS:

New Map Variant - Promenade at night!

New Feature - Role limits now set to 2!

New Feature - Kick decals can now be imprinted on the world!

New Feature - XP Bonus Tracker shows active streaks and bonuses in main menus.

MAP & MODE CHANGES:

BLITZBALL MODE -

Increased the radius for reducing the Blitzball shield from 850 → 1000.

OVERCHARGE MODE -

Increased the radius for reducing the Battery's shield from 750 → 850.

Increased contest radius for the Battery to 1000.

Changed contest area shape from a sphere to a cylinder for better contest detection.

UPLINK MODE -

Increased the radius for reducing Uplink shield from 750 → 850.

Increased contest radius for the Uplink to 1000.

Changed contest area shape from a sphere to a cylinder for better contest detection.

TRENCH -

Added collision to the top of the the central zone (above capture point B) so that Harrier's can now throw their Supercharger Stations up there. Other projectiles should behave more consistently as well.

BUG FIXES:

UI -

Fixed an issue where character podium visuals would break when FOV was set to extreme values.

Deadzo portrait icon now shows correct silver image in menus and in game.

Fixed an issue where the camera would detach from ragdoll during the death recap screen.

Game Mode UI Fixes Fixed an issue where the Uplink world icons would stick around if you died while holding the Uplink. Fixed an issue where the Turf War HUD icons could show 2 different states simultaneously.

Removed loss of consecutive match bonus warning when in lobby between matches or when playing in Custom Game.

SOUND -

Fixed missing or delayed SFX while playing in Occupy matches.

MAPS -

Map rotation: Fixed issue where the same map or mode could be played consecutively and overall distribution being incorrect.

GAMEPLAY -

Matchmaking can no longer be entered with an old version of the game.

Fixed an issue where players might slowly drift around without any controller input during their first spawn.

Harrier Fixed animation on Blastback ability to no longer look completely horizontal when performed. Fixed issues where Raycaster lasers would look like they were coming out at 90 degree angles from feet. Multiple fixes for Shoc-Croc lasers not rendering properly during spectator view. Fixed visual issue when looking at Convergence ability to better tell where the ability is actually aiming.

Visuals Improved Blitzball model visuals when viewing up close. Fixed multiple issues where weapon impact and ability FX would stick around in world. Adjusted glow values on all "Hadronium Blue" weapon skins to fix them becoming too bright and distracting. "Hadronium Blue" Crisper skin fix for the glow visuals fading out when being used.



GENERAL ADDITIONS/IMPROVEMENTS:

New Feature - Tutorials! Tutorial section is now available with videos about Roles, Maps, and Modes. Play around on our Tutorial Sandbox map to get a better grasp on mechanics and roles.

- Tutorials! Match leavers now automatically receive a D grade for matches they abandon.

Adjusted score grade requirements so that players will see S and S+ grades more often for performing well in match.

Optimized performance logic behind spawning FX.

Added an "Update Available" notification message for Steam and PS4.

Improved matchmaking logic to not automatically re-queue players joining a match in progress whose MMR is out of range.

Optimizations for weapon impacts to address performance hitches on PS4. Articles can now be scrolled through by using the thumbsticks.



SETTINGS -

Fixed an issue where key settings would reset on launch of game.

Players can now bind a mouse button for push to talk setting.

The original story is below.

LawBreakers is getting a big new patch this week. Due out on September 11, patch 1.3 makes a number of big changes, one of which is that there will be a limit to how many roles there can be on any one side. When the patch comes out, teams will be limited to two of the same role on any team.

"Ultimately we've decided that the game is simply a lot more fun without role stacking," reads a line from the patch notes. "From now on Quick Play will feature a 2 role limit-- this means that you'll never run into 3 or more of the same role stacked against you."

Blizzard's Overwatch also launched without role limits before being updated to make it so there can be no two same characters on a team.

"If you've ever run into 5 Juggernauts defending a Blitz goal you know what we mean," Boss Key said about why it's making the change. "Our decision to set role limits to 2 is one we think will help inform development on Competitive Ranked as we continue to test it behind the scenes for future launch. As always, we'll be listening to your feedback so please let us know what you think!"

There are no character balance changes included with update 1.3. But developer Boss Key promised that more are coming down the road; they just need more time to test.

Update 1.3 for LawBreakers also adds a nighttime variant of the Promenade map and adds an XP bonus tracker tool that lets you see your progress against streaks and bonuses. There are also bug fixes and many other changes; check out the patch notes below, as written by Boss Key.

The 1.3 update for LawBreakers launches on September 11, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. LawBreakers is available for PS4 and PC, and you can read our review here.

