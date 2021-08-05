Latest GTA Online Update Adds More Cars To Soupe Up

As GTA Online grows in popularity, so does the massive fleet of cars that players can cruise around in. This week's update for the massively popular online game adds a new version of the Dominator, a muscle car that made its debut in GTA V. Naturally, players will be able to put their new wheels to the test and earn some extra money this week in races too.

This week's GTA Online update was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, but you can find all the important details down below.

Put Those Wheels To Work

After pouring a million dollars into a car, it's time to get the thing to make some money. This week LS Car Meet members can earn double the cash and XP for completing street races, regardless of how they place.

If money isn't enough, players can also win some races and drive away with a new set of wheels. This week, LS Car Meet members who place in the top four of five different Pursuit Races will earn themselves an Annis ZR350.

Make Money The Old Fashioned Way

Players who prefer to earn their living with bullets and not horsepower will find a bit of extra cash this week. Both Survival games and Business Battles are paying out more over the course of the next week. Likewise, winning a Survival match will leave players with twice the usual cash and XP while the victors of a Business Battle will earn themselves three times the rewards.

More Cars For The Garage

This week, a new muscle car is arriving in GTA Online. Starting today, players can pick up the brand-new Vapid Dominator ASP from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players who are a bit warier with spending their hard-earned cash can give the new car a test drive at the LS Car Meet's test track, along with the unreleased Emperor Vectre and Dinka RT3000.

Discounts On Vehicles New And Old

Here's what players can pick up for cheap in GTA Online this week. Sadly, there aren't any properties on the list, but following the theme of the past two weeks, plenty of cars can be purchased for less.