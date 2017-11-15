Last Day For These Free Xbox One And 360 Games With Gold Titles

We've reached the midway point of the month, which means we're on the verge of getting our hands on some new Games With Gold titles on Xbox One and Xbox 360. But it also means that this is your last opportunity to claim some of the freebies that are currently available.

On the Xbox One side, today is the last day to claim a holdover from October's Games With Gold: The Turing Test. The puzzle game has been free since mid-October but will return to its regular price after today. On Xbox 360, it's Nights Into Dreams (an HD version of the classic Sega Saturn game) that will soon drop its freebie status. Take note that, as with all Xbox 360 Games With Gold games these days, it's backwards compatible with Xbox One, meaning owners of that system have two games to make sure they grab today.

Tomorrow, November 16, will bring with it the second half of the month's Games With Gold lineup. Tales From the Borderlands, Telltale's episodic spin-off of Gearbox's Borderlands franchise, will be free on Xbox One. Additionally, Indiana Jones-esque action-adventure game Deadfall Adventures will go free on Xbox 360 (and Xbox One). High-octane racing game TrackMania Turbo remains free for the entire month on Xbox One.

You can see November 2017's full Games With Gold lineup below; click any game link to queue up your download from Xbox.com. Meanwhile, Microsoft has launched the next set of weekly deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

November 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Xbox 360