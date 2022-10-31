Last Chance To Snag 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10

Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. This bundle expires today, October 31, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so make sure to check it out before it's gone.

As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.

This bundle has some real top-shelf selections, including the brutal Metroidvania Blasphemous. This game features gorgeous (and grotesque) pixel art, unforgiving combat, and a compelling interconnected world full of hidden items, challenging bosses, and deep lore to explore. On the other hand, fans of more traditional 2D platformers will likely enjoy Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair's clever level design, heaps of collectibles, and charming presentation.

If the early fall weather has you in a dark fantasy mood, there’s the top-down action RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, the stealth-action Styx: Master of Shadows, and the turn-based tactical strategy game Mordheim: City of the Damned.

If you’re feeling something more chill, there’s FAR: Lone Sails, a side-scrolling exploration game where you pilot a futuristic vehicle through a wind-swept wasteland, and Nuts, a colorful photography sim all about tracking squirrels.

And if you just can’t pick a specific genre, there’s 198X, an homage to arcade and home console games of the 1980s where each stage features different classic gameplay styles like menu-based RPGs, racing, and side-scrolling levels full of shooting, brawling, and platforming.

There’s plenty more on offer in Fanatical’s Play on the Go Bundle, and you can check out the full list of games below, or head over to Fanatical and grab the deal right now.

Fanatical’s Play on the Go Build-Your-Own Bundle