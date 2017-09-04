Last Chance To Get August's Free PS Plus Games For PS4, PS3, And PS Vita

September is upon us, meaning it's almost time for a new selection of free games from Sony as part of PlayStation Plus. That also means August's free games will not be available free of charge for much longer: today marks the last chance for PS Plus subscribers to add six games to their library for free.

August's free PS Plus games, as always, are split across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. They include destruction-oriented open-world game Just Cause 3 and Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry--originally an expansion to 2013's Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag--on PS4. PS3 owners, meanwhile, can grab Super Motherload and Snakeball, and the PS Vita games on offer are Level 22 and the excellent Downwell. The latter also features Cross-Buy with PS4, getting PS4 owners a total of three games.

These aren't the only freebies available to Plus members right now--That's You! remains to be available for no charge for the rest of September, after going free earlier this summer.

September's free PS Plus games go free tomorrow, Tuesday September 5. They comprise: Infamous: Second Son, We Are Doomed, Hatoful Boyfriend, Handball 13, Truck Racer, and RIGS. Additionally, European players will get Child of Light for free, where North American subscribers can grab Strike Vector EX for nothing.

