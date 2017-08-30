Free EU PS Plus Games For PS4, PS3, And Vita Announced For September 2017

It's almost September, which means that PS Plus subscribers can expect a new batch of free games soon. Today, Sony revealed the crop of titles that European PS Plus members will be able to download starting next week for PS4, PS3, and Vita.

September is a particularly good month for subscribers, because it includes eight free games instead of the usual six. There's still the normal lineup of two games for each PlayStation console, but Sony is also giving away a couple of bonus games--Rigs for PSVR and That's You! for PS4, the latter of which has been available for free throughout July and August.

The rest of the lineup is headlined by open-world action game Infamous: Second Son on PS4. In addition, PS4 players can grab the fantastic RPG Child of Light. PS3 owners, meanwhile, can snag Truck Racer and Handball 16. Finally, We Are Doomed and the hilarious pigeon-dating sim Hatoful Boyfriend are free for Vita; both of these titles are cross-buy on PS4.

Notably, this is the first month in a while that the PS Plus list for Europe differs from the one for North America; you can see the North American selection here.

The new selection of free games will be available starting on September 5; you can still grab August's free games until then. This month's rotation includes Just Cause 3 and Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2017

PS4

Infamous: Second Son

Child of Light

Hatoful Boyfriend

We Are Doomed

PS3

Truck Racer

Handball 16

Vita