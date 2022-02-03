Last Chance To Get A Free Ticket To Uncharted Movie Is Today With PS5's Legacy Of Thieves Collection

It's your last chance to score a free ticket to see the new Uncharted movie. The recently released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 comes with a free ticket to see the film, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, but the promotion ends today, February 3.

You have until 11:59 PM PT today to buy the game outright or pay $10 to upgrade to secure a free ticket to see the movie, which opens in theaters on February 18.

The full terms and conditions for the deal can be found on Sony's website. But the long and short of it is that you get one free ticket to redeem at a Regal theater only in the US. Voucher codes will be sent by email on or around February 9.

Purchase or upgrade to the #Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the @PlayStation Store by 2/3 and receive a movie ticket code (via email around 2/9) to see #UnchartedMovie in participating theaters in select countries. https://t.co/kRroBmpso2

The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes updated versions of the PS4 games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Lost Legacy for PS5. The games generally look and perform better on PS5. The Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released on PC later.

Alternatively, movie tickets for Uncharted are now on sale everywhere. Uncharted also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. It's directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously made the Sony movies Zombieland and Venom.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who wrote Iron Man, wrote the script for the Uncharted movie. It's not based on any one specific Uncharted game, but it is clearly inspired by key sequences in the games, like Uncharted 3's cargo plane scene.

As for the game series, Naughty Dog has said Uncharted 5 is possible, but it's not confirmed.