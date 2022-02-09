Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Coming To Nintendo Switch on July 8

A compilation of Klonoa games is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 8.

By on

Comments

The classic platformer series Klonoa is getting a two-game compilation on Nintendo Switch later this year. At today's Nintendo Switch Direct presentation, it was confirmed that Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is coming on July 8, bringing together the games Door to Phantomile and Lunatea's Veil in one package.

A trailer showed off the colorful Klonoa games running on Switch, looking nice and crisp to boot. Though the Switch version is coming on July 8, a trailer from Bandai Namco also notes that it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X without a specified release date.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer | Nintendo Direct
  2. 20 Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
  3. Nintendo Direct February 2022 Livestream
  4. The Wolf Among Us 2 - Official Reveal Full Trailer
  5. Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  6. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 12 Things You Didn't Know
  7. Earthbound Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  8. Mario Kart 8 Remastered Courses DLC Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  9. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
  10. Triangle Strategy Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  11. Nintendo Switch Sports | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  12. LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Best Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games of 2021

The two games were originally released for PlayStation and PS2 in 1997 and 2001, respectively.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)