Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Coming To Nintendo Switch on July 8

The classic platformer series Klonoa is getting a two-game compilation on Nintendo Switch later this year. At today's Nintendo Switch Direct presentation, it was confirmed that Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is coming on July 8, bringing together the games Door to Phantomile and Lunatea's Veil in one package.

A trailer showed off the colorful Klonoa games running on Switch, looking nice and crisp to boot. Though the Switch version is coming on July 8, a trailer from Bandai Namco also notes that it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X without a specified release date.

The two games were originally released for PlayStation and PS2 in 1997 and 2001, respectively.