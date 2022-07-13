Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Already On Sale For A Nice Discount

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series has only been out less than a week, but you can already grab it at a discount from Fanatical. The PC games retailer is selling the remastered double-pack of the PS1-era platformers for $34, a tidy discount from its usual price of $40.

Klonoa first appeared in Klonoa: Door to Phantomile in 1997, followed by Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil in 2001. This collection marks the 25th anniversary of the series by compiling them both with updated graphics, new difficulty settings to make the games more approachable, and costume options with DLC. The base compilation game includes a Moo costume set.

This deal is only available for a limited time, so the sale price will expire at approximately 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET. The purchase will activate as a Steam key.

Klonoa and Klonoa 2 were both highly regarded as platformers in their day, with Klonoa 2 achieving a 91 score on GameSpot sister site Metacritic. This compilation has also gotten generally positive (though less stellar) reviews, currently sitting at a 76 Metascore.

