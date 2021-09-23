Kena: Bridge Of Spirits - Where To Find Every Spirit Mail

Scattered throughout the world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits are bags of what are called "Spirit Mail." These messages correspond to the various houses in the village at the center of the game, most of which are covered in corruption that blocks your ability to enter them. With Spirit Mail, you can access each of the houses in turn, which often hide battles and always contain collectible rewards. In order to completely restore the village, you need to find all the Spirit Mail messages hidden in various areas of the game, and you can't find all the rewards hidden in Kena: Bridge of Spirits without them.

Like other collectibles, Spirit Mail can be tough to find--but often, the paths to the items are just out of view, and your powers of observation will help you locate them. We've found all the Spirt Mail hidden within the game, and below, you'll find instructions to unlocking each one. If you need help finding any Spirit Mail messages, you can check the mailbox in front of the house you're trying to unlock, which will provide a clue as to where you can find the message that unlocks it.

Village

There are three Spirit Mail messages to find in the Village, but the latter two won't be available until late in the game when you start looking to deal with the game's third spirit, Toshi. The first you can get on your way to Taro's Tree, Rusu's Mountain, and the Forgotten Forest, but you'll have to return later to grab the rest. The rest of the Spirit Mails in the game can be grabbed as you enter each area and gain its new power.

On The Path To The Forest

On your way out of the village heading east toward Taro's Tree, you can slip behind one of the houses. Look for a big barrel with blue paint, and have the Rot move it to the circle nearby to climb up on the roof.

When you first arrive at the village, you'll eventually head off the main path to the right, past where the first hat cart is. There are a lot of houses along the way but not many you can enter. As you're headed up the path toward Taro's Tree, the last house on the right side of the path will have a door blocked by a piece of wood.

Drop down inside the house and you'll find the Spirit Mail in the corner.

Go around the back of the house and direct the Rot to pick up the big barrel you find there. Move it over by the house to the right and you can climb up onto the roof, then drop down inside. You'll find the Spirit Mail in the back corner of the room.

In The Tower

When you enter the Tower, look up for a flower that will carry you up, and then continue climbing until you reach the top.

You'll visit the northwest side of the village once you have the Dash ability. Here, near the Maskmaker's Path area, is a big wooden tower that you don't need to enter for any other purpose.

The Tower is a big location you'll probably have noticed, but you can't reach it until you start working on Toshi's mementos toward the end of the game.

Head inside and climb to the top to find the Spirit Mail.

On The Warrior's Path

From this spot in front of the big gate on the Warrior's Path, look left to the cliff face to spot some rocks you can levitate with a bomb. They're set into the wall.

The last Spirit Mail is only accessible when you start the Warrior's Path portion of Taro's quest. Not too far in, you'll need to throw a bomb at a bunch of rocks to levitate them, opening your access to some gates. Climb to the top of the rock behind you, where there's a round platform that makes raising the rocks below easy (there's also a sliding path to your right that you'll use to access the gates). Don't move forward with the gates, though; instead, look to your left and you'll spot some floating rocks set into the cliff face.

The path will lead you to a gate you can dash through, taking you up onto the cliffside above the Warrior's Path. You can miss the Spirit Mail in this small sanctuary.

Blow them up to create a path, and then use your bow to hit the blue flower across the way and enter a cave. You'll find a fight inside, but beyond it, you'll be able to access a gate that will take you to a sanctum of Taro's, where he could look down at the blossoming cherry tree. You'll find the Spirit Mail here sitting in the open there.

Rusu Mountain

There's just one Spirit Mail in Rusu Mountain, and you can get it as you make your way up the path the first time you arrive.

At The Waterfalls

The path forward on this big wall is up to the left, but you want to go to the right, around the corner, to find the Spirit Mail.

On your way up the mountain, you'll see a place with big waterfalls and a climbing puzzle. You'll need to jump out to an island with a tree on it, then make your way to the left to the wall there, which is marked by a bunch of climbing spots.

Climb into the cave near the waterfall to find the Spirit Mail message waiting.

When you leap over to this wall, instead of heading left and up, jump to the right and go around the corner. You'll climb up into an opening in the wall that hides the Spirit Mail.

Forgotten Forest

After you receive the bow and open the door to the Forgotten Forest, you'll need to clear corruption from three shrines to unlock Taro's mementos. The two Spirit Mail messages in this area are right near a pair of those shrines.

Near The God Tree Shrine

You'll find the first Spirit Mail near the God Tree Shrine. You'll need to climb up onto one of the trees to reach it. As you're headed up, you'll eventually climb on a round wooden ledge with a tree branch sticking out between two parts of it. Drop onto the branch and turn around to look out over the forest. You should spot a blue flower you can shoot with your bow to launch yourself across the gap.

When you arrive, use the climbing ledges to get around the side of the tree to a platform, where the Spirit Mail waits.

Near The Water Shrine

With the Water Shrine at your back, head to the path to the right of the stone ruins and look up to catch sight of a blue flower. You'll need to shoot several without falling to make your way to the Spirit Mail.

With the Water Shrine at your back, look at the path to your right that goes further into the woods and around the side of the stone ruins you're facing. If you walk a few feet down that path and look up and left, you'll spot a blue flower you can hit with your bow.

The Spirit Mail isn't too tough to find near the Water Shrine, provided you look up--it's easy to miss the flower you need to shoot.

There's nothing to land on, so you'll immediately need to draw another arrow and look for another flower to your right, using the bow's mid-air time-slowing ability to hit the target. When you hit the second flower, look to your left for another one ahead. Keep doing this until you reach a high point and somewhere you can stand, where the Spirit Mail waits.

Storehouse

Once you've finished with Taro's spirit, you'll head back to the village and make your way west into the Fields. The entrance to that area takes you through the Storehouse, where you'll find a single Spirit Mail message and can grab it on the way.

On The Second Floor

Thoroughly check the Storehouse before you leave--there are lots of collectibles you can reach by making paths using your bombs, including the Spirit Mail on the second floor.

When you arrive in the Storehouse, you'll get an introduction on using your spirit bombs for the first time. Detonate them on glowing black-and-blue rocks, and they'll make platforms levitate. Use the bombs to reach the higher floor of the Storeroom to advance, but while you're here, make sure you check each area you're able to reach on the second floor, as there are several piles of rocks that can make paths.

The Storehouse is a pretty simple area, and the Spirit Mail isn't hard to find if you check it thoroughly.

Look for the Spirit Mail on the right side of the room, which you can reach with the pile of rocks toward the middle that'll make a path leading upward.

Fields

There's only one Spirit Mail message in the Fields, which you can find as you're unlocking the mementos. This one is in the Forge at the north end of the area.

At The Top Of The Forge

Use the wood scaffolds in and around the Forge to climb as high as you can. The path will eventually dead end with a Spirit Mail.

Work your way through the Fields section until you get to the Forge, which is on the way to dealing with Adira's Regret, once you've advanced the quest far enough to start looking for her relics.

You can find the Forge in the north of the Fields area, on the way to the Village Heart.

When you get to the Forge, use the scaffoldings around the outside of the building to climb up as high as you can go. You'll find the Spirit Mail at the top, at a dead end.

Village Heart

Your last memento will take you into the Village Heart area, which is a central village square and a bunch of underground caves. There are two messages here: one in the square area with the waterfall fountain, and one near the door to the caves you'll have to solve a puzzle to open.

In The Village Heart Square

Once you clear the corruption in the Village Heart town square area, check the buildings for this Spirit Mail.

When you arrive at the Village Heart, you'll fight a big battle and clear some corruption. After it's gone, check the house at the back of the area, to the right of the waterfall fountain at the back-center of this space.

You'll have a big fight to clear the corruption in the Village Heart's central area.

The Spirit Mail is waiting on a table and is easy to nab.

At The Door To The Village Heart Caves

It can be a bit tricky to see this path, which is outside of the cave with the door that will lead you underground into the Village Heart. Walk outside and turn right, then look for rocks you can float with your bomb.

Continue inside the Village Heart cave, where you'll need to use bombs to put together the crystal columns that can allow you to activate the door. Instead of doing that, turn left and head outside. The cliffside path goes left and right, so turn to your right and look down when you reach the gap here to see some rocks you can levitate with a bomb. Start those platforms floating, then jump across the gap to a spot where you can grab the wall and shimmy around the corner.

Blow open the stone door with your bomb once you reach the other side of the small chasm to reveal the Spirit Mail.

Climb up and you'll be standing in front of a stone door you can open with a bomb, which will reveal a cave with the Spirit Mail inside.