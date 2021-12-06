Keanu Reeves' Glow-Up In Games Is Breathtaking

Keanu Reeves always seems busy. If it's not tearing up the streets as a dead AI in Cyberpunk 2077, he's saving puppies as John Wick or breaking realities in The Matrix. We've seen him around video games for a long time, and he's only become more detailed with each entry.

One of the first times Keanu Reeves appeared in a game was in The Matrix: Path of Neo, the second game based on the events of the film trilogy that this time actually let you play as its main protagonist. It took a much longer time for him to appear again, with his likeness used in Bithell Games' John Wick Hex and appearing as the assassin in Fortnite as a skin.

Digital Keanu Reeves from 2005, 2019, 2020 and 2021 pic.twitter.com/bJNWONpfxX — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 6, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 featured Keanu Reeves in a big way, with the actor voicing Johnny Silverhand (which also used his likeness). But more than 16 years later, Reeves is back in a game as Neo, this time looking unbelievably realistic thanks to Unreal Engine 5.

The game (or experience), The Matrix Awakens, is up for download now, but will only be officially released later this week on December 9. The game is likely going to tie-in heavily with the imminent fourth film, The Matrix: Resurrections. The film's final trailer was released today, too.