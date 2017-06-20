Jurassic World 2 Will Be A "Spanish Horror Thriller With Dinosaurs"

Jurassic World was one of the biggest hits of recent years, and although director Colin Trevorrow chose not to return to direct the sequel, he is heavily involved as a writer and producer. He has now been speaking about what fans can expect from Jurassic World 2.

Trevorrow appeared on the HappySadConfused podcast, and explained that the film he had written for director J.A. Bayona was very different from what he might have done for himself.

"It is by far my favorite creative collaboration that I've ever been involved in," he said, via Collider. "Bayona is a completely different kind of filmmaker and thinker than I am, yet we do have a lot of things in common. I was able to craft something specifically for another filmmaker that I admire. I built a Spanish horror thriller with dinosaurs in it that I probably wouldn't have built for myself."

Trevorrow went on to state that he thought Jurassic World 2 would be even better than the first one. "I think that it's gonna be a better movie. I just do," he said. "It's just deeper, it's more character-based, it definitely leans into suspense especially in the second half.

"I've started to see stuff come together and it's just insane. I apologize to those who thought they were never gonna need to see another Jurassic World movie, because I think J.A. Bayona is gonna prove [them] wrong."

The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt once more, and they will be joined by James Cromwell, Toby Jones, and Rafe Spall. Jeff Goldbum, who starred in the original Jurassic Park, will also reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World 2 opens on June 22, 2018. The first on-set image was revealed in March--check it out here.

Jurassic World currently stands as the fourth biggest movie of all time, bringing in $1.6 billion at the global box office. It was the first new entry in the series since 2001's Jurassic Park III. The franchise is based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel.