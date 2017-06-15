John Wick TV Show's Working Title And New Details Revealed

Fans of hit action movies John Wick and John Wick: Chapter Two will have plenty to enjoy in the next couple of years. Not only is a third movie set to start shooting soon, but a prequel TV show is on the way too. Now, director Chad Stahelski has revealed some details about the series, which is being developed under the title The Continental.

The title refers to the hotel which is used as neutral ground by the movies' community of assassins. Speaking to Indiewire, Stahelski explained that the show would go beyond the New York Continental featured most prominently the films.

"It's very tied to the film [in that] it's about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people," he said. "I think the world is very vast. It's something that studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind."

Stahelski went on to explain that the show's focus wouldn't just be the assassins. "I like telling stories from one character's perspective," he said. "Once you put that aside with the TV show, [you can] expand to all the different characters and follow them throughout their journey. You can be with the consigliere, concierge, the sommelier. You can be with all these different characters and walk through the world in different aspects."

Nevertheless, Stahelski didn't rule out an appearance from Keanu Reeves, who stars in the movies. "I think he would make an appearance," he said. "I think that's part of his thing, [but the series] isn't centered around John Wick."

As for John Wick 3, it was reported last month that the movie will go into production soon. "We're currently in the middle of writing it right now," Stahelski said. "It's more [about] how fast can we get our s**t together. But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, the beginning of next year."