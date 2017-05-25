John Wick 3 Details Teased, May Start Shooting Soon

Even before the action sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 had hit theaters, director Chad Stahelski was talking about his plans to make a third movie in the action series. Stahelski has now revealed that it could be here sooner than expected.

In an interview with Collider, Stahelski said: "We're currently in the middle of writing it right now," and went onto explain that the movie was very close to being greenlit by producers Lionsgate.

"It's more [about] how fast can we get our s**t together," he continued. "But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, the beginning of next year."

Stahelski also hinted at what fans could expect from John Wick 3 in terms of the movie's scale."We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world," he said. "I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in part 2, that I’d like to go back to [with part 3] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York.

"So rather than massive set pieces, I'd like to show you cooler and more intricate ones… I think it would be a mistake budget-wise and creatively to just go big and blow up a freeway. That's not our gig. That's a comic book or a Bond gig. We want to show you cool and intricate details. What are those little details in everyday life? Hopefully we make people look at garbage collectors and cleaner vans and homeless people a little differently now."

There has also been talk of a John Wick TV show. In February, Stahelski said: "Lionsgate is very interested in doing a John Wick TV show, and that seems very appealing to us, to give those creative ideas to that entity. I think in TV you could really expand on what that is, and greater than we could in just a two-hour film.

"We'd like to wrap up the story we're telling now and maybe save all our prequel ideas and impossible task ideas for that medium."