Jetpack Joyride 2 Is Out Today Exclusively On Apple Arcade

The long-awaited sequel to the 2011 endless runner is out today, but it's now a game featuring levels, light RPG mechanics, and a full campaign.

Halfbrick Studios, the developer behind the highly successful Fruit Ninja, released the original Jetpack Joyride in 2011, and today, more than a decade later, Jetpack Joyride 2 is finally available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

The original game, which continues to receive updates, is a free-to-play endless runner, but for the sequel, the team opted for an experience with a full campaign featuring levels and bosses. You can also upgrade all of protagonist Barry Steakfries' weapons and jetpack, and since the game is on Apple Arcade, you won't encounter any in-game monetization.

Now Playing: The First 26 Minutes Of Jetpack Joyride 2

One thing the game is missing, surprisingly, is an endless mode. We spoke with Jetpack Joyride 2 lead game designer Francisco Gonzalez and lead artist Toni Martin about the game's development earlier this month and they said that mode is on the way. “Endless mode is something we know for sure some of the fans will ask for and it is something we are preparing," Gonzalez says. "Of course, our intention is to maintain the game over the next months. We will issue updates and this will be one of the updates we add soon.”

We are currently making our way through Jetpack Joyride 2's campaign and will have a full review soon. Right now, the game is available exclusively on iOS devices via the Apple Arcade subscription service. For more on the game, you can read our full interview with the developers by following the link.

