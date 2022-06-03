It's Hot Game Summer At Best Buy

Summer doesn’t technically start for a few more weeks, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from kicking off its Hot Game Summer Sale. The event runs from June 3 to June 5, with each day bringing big discounts on three new games--and if today’s offerings are any indication, this is an sale to keep your eyes on.

Hot Game Summer Sale (June 3)

Each batch of discounts will expire at the end of the day, meaning you’ll only have until 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET to cash in on the savings. There’s also an assortment of accessories that are discounted by 50% when purchasing a title in the Hot Gamer Summer Sale catalog. This includes the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Headset, Elite Edition Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch, an Xbox Series X Controller Charging Station, or Play and Charge Cable for PS5.

Far Cry 6 is seeing one of the better discounts today, down to just $15. Our Far Cry 6 review found it to be another solid entry in the long-running franchise, and one that contains more than enough content to keep players busy for hours on end. Back 4 Blood is also down to one of its best prices ever, and you’ll even find the Ultimate Edition listed for $50--which includes the Annual Pass for upcoming DLC, four skin packs, and a bunch of other digital goodies.

If none of the above caught your eye, select gaming gift cards are included in a buy-one-get-one 15% off sale. Also, remember that the selection of games will rotate out every day until the event ends, so check back often to make sure you don’t miss out on a great deal.