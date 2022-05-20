It's Almost Time For Another Skyrim Port, Apparently

The enduringly popular fantasy RPG's Anniversary Edition is headed to Switch, it seems.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is unstoppable. The game's Anniversary Edition, released in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, is now reportedly headed to Switch next.

SwitchBrasil reports that Taiwan's Digital Game Rating Committee listed the Skyrim Anniversary Edition for Switch, suggesting an official announcement might not be long off. The base version of Skyrim is already available on Switch, but not the Anniversary edition.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes the base game, all DLC and mods, and a new fishing system, among other things. Given the Switch has an installed base of more than 100 million units, it would seem to make commercial sense to bring the game to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Game director Todd Howard said in 2018 that Bethesda continues to release new versions of Skyrim, and on additional platforms, because the game makes money. "If you want us to stop releasing it, stop buying it," Howard joked.

GameSpot has contacted Bethesda in an attempt to get more details on the possibility of Skyrim's Anniversary Edition coming to Switch.

The next title from Bethesda Game Studios is Starfield, which was originally expected to launch in November 2022 before being delayed to 2023.

