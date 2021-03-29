It Takes Two Has A Great "F**k The Oscars" Easter Egg

Game developer and filmmaker Josef Fares is known for being outspoken, and now one of his most memorable outbursts has been immortalized in his latest game, It Takes Two. It has been discovered that Fares' memorable "f**k the Oscars" comment from The Game Awards back in 2017 is featured in the game as an Easter egg.

Games media veteran Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards and the person standing next to Fares as he said the line during the show, shared a clip of the Easter egg on Twitter. It simply plays what sounds like the direct audio from Fares' speech at The Game Awards, which is pretty great. Have a listen for yourself:

A very familiar moment pops up in It Takes Two as an easter egg....

Gotta love @josef_fares!

What an incredibly fun game, the sheer variety of gameplay is insane...and it all controls so well too. pic.twitter.com/G4htZCW9Bx — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 28, 2021

Fares replied to Keighley to say he's surprised that people found the Easter egg so quickly.

Hahahaha yeah people is finding this easter egg faster then I thought. — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) March 28, 2021

The "f**k the Oscars" Easter egg is located in the Pillow Fort chapter. You can follow the walkthrough from GameRant to learn exactly how to find the secret audio.

Fares originally made the comment at The Game Awards in 2017 when he appeared on stage to promote his newest game at the time, A Way Out. Fares asked if he was allowed to swear, and Keighley said it was fine because the show was airing on the internet. Fares also gave the middle finger to the camera after ranting about how bad the Oscars are as an awards show.

"The Oscars should f**k themselves up. This is the sh**," he said, referring to The Game Awards. "I'm telling you--this is the real sh**."

Before making video games, Fares made five movies, and Variety said he was one of the top 10 directors to watch in 2006 thanks in part to the acclaim of his movie, Zozo.

It Takes Two launched on March 26 behind rapt reviews, including a 9/10 from GameSpot.

"It Takes Two is the best 3D platformer I've played since Super Mario Odyssey, and like that game, it has a flair for variety," review Andrew King said in GameSpot's It Takes Two review.

