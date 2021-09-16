Is GTA 5's PS5/Xbox Series X|S Version A Free Upgrade?

Rockstar's celebrated open-world action game Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022, and many might be wondering if it will be a free upgrade for existing owners or if it won't. We don't have all the answers at this stage, but history and the evidence so far suggests that it will not be a free upgrade.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S represent the third generation of consoles on which GTA V will be available, following the game's debut on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. When GTA V originally expanded to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014--taking advantage of the increased horsepower of those systems to deliver a better experience overall--the game was released as a full-priced standalone title instead of a free upgrade for people who already bought the game originally.

With GTA V continuing to sell exceptionally well--it sold 5 million copies in the April-June quarter, propelling the game to 150 million sold overall--it stands to reason that Rockstar and parent company Take-Two will continue to ride the wave for as long as it makes commercial sense to do so.

While GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S may not be a free upgrade, Rockstar will release the new GTA Online standalone edition for free on PS5 for the first three months after launch starting in March 2022. The game will presumably be a paid title on Xbox Series X|S, but Rockstar has not yet announced any pricing details. For comparison, Red Dead Online's standalone edition costs $20 USD.

GameSpot has contacted Rockstar Games in an attempt to get more details on the pricing structure for GTA V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will have a "range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience." This includes performance enhancements for some cars in GTA Online "and so much more," Rockstar says.

The studio is calling the new edition of GTA V an "expanded and enhanced" version. A new trailer for the game shown during the PlayStation Showcase event didn't wow fans, however, and it became massively downvoted as a result.

GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was originally set for release on November 11, but Rockstar recently shifted the game to March 2022 to give the team more time for "polishing and fine-tuning." Rockstar says fans can look forward to learning more about the new edition of GTA V "soon," while information about the GTA Online standalone game is coming up too.

In addition to GTA V for new platforms, Rockstar is believed to be working on Grand Theft Auto 6. A recent report said it might launch in 2025 and feature a Fortnite-style map that evolves over time. The game is said to be set in a modern-day Vice City. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the big GTA 6 rumors.