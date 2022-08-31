Iron Marines Invasion Launches September 8

Ironhide Game Studios has announced that Iron Marines Invasion will launch on September 8 for iOS and Android devices for $4.99.

Iron Marines Invasion is a real-time strategy space game that features missions, an original art style, and other surprises. Similar to the original Iron Marines that came out in 2017, this one will also be an RTS, where marines explore a variety of alien planets and battle invaders. Invasion will have more than 25 for players to visit that are filled with unique enemies, challenges, and side missions.

In addition to having over 25 explorable planets, Iron Marines Invasion will also have nine hero characters, eight special weapons, and a wide variety of special operations and upgrades for your units.

To watch the official Iron Marines Invasion trailer, tune into the GameSpot Mobile Show: Swipe. Hosted by Greg Miller on September 8 at 10 AM PT.

Players that pre-register for Iron Marines Invasion on the Apple App Store and Google Play will receive special rewards when the game launches.

