Intense New Trailer And Release Date Revealed For PS4/PC Platformer Sundered

We're getting a deeper look into the world of Sundered, the beautiful action-platformer coming soon from the creators of Jotun, and it looks like players are in for an intense ride. Developer Thunder Lotus Games released the official launch trailer today, along with an official release date: Sundered will be released on July 28 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

"Sundered is a horrifying fight for survival and sanity," reads the game's description. "It is a replayable metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever-­changing caverns filled with hordes of terrifying enemies. Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist or embrace." Check out the brand new trailer below.

Sundered is entirely hand-drawn and will be a mix of shaped and procedural levels that players will have to battle through. There are hundreds of upgrades and multiple character builds, along with different abilities that "may be powerfully corrupted...at any cost." Thunder Lotus is also promising big boss fights and multiple endings.

You can preorder Sundered in digital stores now. Meanwhile, Thunder Lotus' first game, Jotun, is free to download this weekend on Steam and GOG and--for the first time--you can buy a physical release of the PS4 version of the game via Limited Run Games. GameSpot reviewer Justin Clark gave Jotun an 8/10, calling it a "wonderfully imagined take on Norse mythology" complete with "jaw-dropping beauty and a hefty challenge." You can read his full review here.