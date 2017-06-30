In An Unusual Move, Twitch Is Streaming An Anime Premiere

The first episode of competitive dancing anime Welcome to the Ballroom will premiere exclusively on Twitch on Thursday, July 6, at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET--a day before the worldwide premiere.

Twitch is partnering with Amazon's Anime Strike service to stream the episode. This is a rare move when it comes to anime streaming; normally, Anime Strike would air the episode on its own site, as is the case with the remaining episodes following this special premiere.

Anime Strike is a subscription service available to Amazon Prime users for an additional $5 per month. It has the exclusive streaming rights for Welcome to the Ballroom,so the Twitch stream is a good opportunity for non-subscribers to see if they're interested in the show.

Welcome to the Ballroom is considered among the summer's most anticipated series. Production I.G, the studio known for popular anime like Psycho-Pass and Ghost in the Shell, is heading up the project.