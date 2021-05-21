Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity DLC Details, Bonus Armor Revealed

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is receiving its first wave of DLC next month, and now Nintendo has shared a few more details about the upcoming content--including a look at the bonus armor you'll receive for purchasing the Expansion Pass.

Beginning May 28, everyone who buys the Age of Calamity Expansion Pass will receive a new weapon and set of armor for Link: the Prototype Ancient Sword and Prototype Ancient armor. You can take a look at the new equipment below.

Prototype Ancient sword and armor

The first wave of DLC will arrive sometime in June and is called Pulse of the Ancients. Nintendo hasn't shared specifics yet, but this wave will introduce a new playable character, along with new "action style" weapon types, new enemies, and additional challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab.

The second wave will follow in November and is called Guardian of Remembrance. That wave will introduce new stages and character vignettes, as well as new battle skills for existing characters. Guardian of Remembrance will also again expand the game's roster, although Nintendo hasn't teased how many new playable characters will be added.

Both waves of content are only available as part of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass, which runs for $20. The pass is currently available for preorder on the eShop.

The Age of Calamity DLC fittingly arrives during the Legend of Zelda series' 35th anniversary. Nintendo hasn't announced any big anniversary plans just yet, but the company is bringing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to Switch this July. The game will launch alongside a new Amiibo figure and a set of Zelda-themed Joy-Cons. The company has also teased that it will share more Breath of the Wild 2 news later this year.