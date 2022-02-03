Hundreds Of PlayStation Games Get Steep Discounts During Critics' Choice Sale

PlayStation's Critics' Choice Sale is now live, giving you a chance to score some great PS5 and PS4 games at low prices. Not only is the scope of the event staggering (encapsulating more than 300 games), but it includes highly reviewed games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Far Cry 6, and Deathloop, among others.

If you haven't checked out Deathloop, GameSpot's 2021 Game of the Year, you can scoop it up for just $36. Its stylized, time-looping action only gets better the more you play--and its story is arguably just as exciting as its gunplay.

A bunch of Ubisoft products are also included in the sale. Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Riders Republic, and Watch Dogs Legion are getting steep price cuts--with the Deluxe Edition of Legion discounted from $70 to just $21.

It's hard to find a poorly reviewed game in the bunch, so be sure to check out the entire catalog before the sale ends on February 16. If you need help deciding, we've rounded up some of the standout deals below.

Best game deals on PSN