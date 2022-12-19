Humble Bundle's Year-End Sale Has Some Incredible Deals

Catch up on new and old games in yet another giant year-end sale.

By on

Comments

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re in the thick of the holiday gaming sale season, and Humble Bundle is the latest retailer closing out the year with massive discounts.

There are hundreds of games and DLC packs on sale, including some huge discounts on special editions like the Civilization VI Anthology Edition for $30, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition for $40, and Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 for $60.

You can also save big on the XCOM Ultimate Collection, which bundles XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, XCOM 2 Collection, and XCOM Chimera Squad for just $16.38 (down from $149)

There are also tons of AAA releases available, like the Days Gone PC version for $16.49 (normally $50) and Far Cry 6 for $19.79 (normally $60). If you’re looking for something smaller, there are plenty of indies on sale like Cult of the Lamb for $20 and Inscription for $12. Even some just-released titles are on sale, like River City Girls 2 for $36.

We cobbled together a list of some of the best discounts below--but fair warning that some of these deals only last for a few days, so head over to Humble and grab any that catch your eye.

See all deals at Humble

If you feel like shopping around for more holiday gaming deals, check out our breakdowns for the year-end sales at GOG, Green Man Gaming, Xbox, PlayStation, and more.

Humble Bundle Winter Sale

Brendan Hesse on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Cult of the Lamb
Far Cry 6
XCOM 2
XCOM: Chimera Squad
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
Anno 1800
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Destiny 2
River City Girls 2
Inscryption
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Deep Rock Galactic
Stardew Valley
Red Dead Redemption 2
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)