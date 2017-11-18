Humble Bundle's Rockstar Sale Includes Deals On GTA, LA Noire, Bully, And More

Before Black Friday rolls around this week, Humble Bundle has a plethora of Rockstar titles on sale right now. Everything from Grand Theft Auto V to L.A. Noire is currently marked down from 50 to 70 percent off.

This Humble Bundle sale only pertains to those of you on PC, so if you're looking to snag a copy for your consoles, you'll be out of luck here. But if you haven't already gotten your hands on these titles, now's a good chance.

GTAV is down to $30, L.A. Noire Complete Edition is $9, Max Payne 3 is $7, and Bully Scholarship Edition is $6. You can also get your hands on the Grand Theft Auto Collection for $15, and plenty of Shark Card bundles for GTAV from $38.

To check out the rest of what's in the sale, head on over to Humble Bundle. For another pre-Black Friday deal on the console side of gaming, check out this $200 Xbox One S deal at Walmart.