Huge Discount On Super-Fast 1TB WD Black SSD For Prime Day, PS5 Compatible

There are a ton of sales for games and gaming hardware during Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12). But one particular deal worth highlighting alone is the deep discount on the 1TB WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD, which is currently going for $55 USD. This marks $105 off from its normal $160 price tag. (Be sure to apply the $5 coupon on the item page to bring the price down from $60 to $55.)

This is a high-speed solid-state drive, and if you have an open m.2 slot in your PC (or could use a bigger drive), now would be a good time to fill that void. PlayStation 5 owners should also take note because the WD Black SN850X is compatible as an expansion drive, and an extra 1TB that works super-fast for just $55 is as close to a steal as they come. Given how scarce PS5 storage space is, where you're likely deleting and uninstalling content to make room for new games that are often massive, this SSD can help alleviate those issues.

At just $55 for a 1TB NVMe SSD, the WD Black SN850X is a solid deal.

The WD Black SN850X has read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which approaches the limits of what PCI-e Gen 4 slots can do. This means ultra-fast load times, bootups, file transfers, and more. If you haven't been using an NVMe SSD on your PC, the different will be noticeable, even coming from a SATA III SSD. And on PS5, this will be faster than the console's internal drive.

You can also get a 2TB or 4TB version of the WD Black SN850X--however, they do not feature as deep of a discount, going for $140 and and $300, respectively.

