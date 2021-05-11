HTC's Vive Pro 2 Will Sport 5K Resolution, $799 Price Tag

HTC's latest VR headset, the Vive Pro 2, has been revealed, and will offer new features like 5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Here's a full rundown of the specs:

2448 x 2448 per eye (4896 x 2448 combined)

Up to 120 degree field of view

Dual RGB low persistence LCD screen

90/120 Hz (only 90Hz supported via Vive Wireless Adapter)

It's all a step up from the previous Vive Pro, which was released in 2018 with a lower, 90 Hz refresh rate, smaller 110-degree field of view and resolution per eye of 1440 x 1600. The Vive 2 will work with all previous SteamVR Vive accessories such as controllers and tracking stations.

HTC Vive Pro 2

HTC says the Vive 2 delivers minimal motion blur and virtually eliminates the meshed lines known as "the screen door effect" which can be noticeable when using older VR headsets. The Vive 2 includes built-in headphones sporting Hi-Res Audio and 3D spatial sound, so users won't have to shell out for a fancy new audio headset to get the full VR experience.

The headset will retail for $799. Preorders are available now, with the headset officially launching on June 4. For a look at how the Vive 2 stacks up against the competition, check out our list of the best VR headsets.

HTC is running a promotion for existing Vive Pro users, who can save $50 on the Vive Pro 2 headset by preordering before June 4, after which the headset will retail for full price. Headsets with controllers and the Base Station 2.0 will retail for $1,399 starting June 4.

