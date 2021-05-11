HTC's Vive Pro 2 Will Sport 5K Resolution, $799 Price Tag
HTC's new VR headset is an improvement across the board from 2018's Vive Pro, with higher refresh rates, resolution, and field of view.
HTC's latest VR headset, the Vive Pro 2, has been revealed, and will offer new features like 5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Here's a full rundown of the specs:
- 2448 x 2448 per eye (4896 x 2448 combined)
- Up to 120 degree field of view
- Dual RGB low persistence LCD screen
- 90/120 Hz (only 90Hz supported via Vive Wireless Adapter)
It's all a step up from the previous Vive Pro, which was released in 2018 with a lower, 90 Hz refresh rate, smaller 110-degree field of view and resolution per eye of 1440 x 1600. The Vive 2 will work with all previous SteamVR Vive accessories such as controllers and tracking stations.
HTC says the Vive 2 delivers minimal motion blur and virtually eliminates the meshed lines known as "the screen door effect" which can be noticeable when using older VR headsets. The Vive 2 includes built-in headphones sporting Hi-Res Audio and 3D spatial sound, so users won't have to shell out for a fancy new audio headset to get the full VR experience.
The headset will retail for $799. Preorders are available now, with the headset officially launching on June 4. For a look at how the Vive 2 stacks up against the competition, check out our list of the best VR headsets.
HTC is running a promotion for existing Vive Pro users, who can save $50 on the Vive Pro 2 headset by preordering before June 4, after which the headset will retail for full price. Headsets with controllers and the Base Station 2.0 will retail for $1,399 starting June 4.
