How To Watch The Xbox-Bethesda Showcase And All Of Sunday's Not-E3 Conferences

Here's when and where you can catch both of Sunday, June 12's Not-E3 showcases.

Compared to summers past, this year's E3--er, Not-E3--has been a lot less intense. However, that doesn't mean there's not plenty to be excited about. After a stellar Summer Game Fest Live and a jam-packed Saturday, two conferences are scheduled for Sunday, June 12--and you can expect some big announcements to come out of them.

Luckily, GameSpot will be hosting streams for both the Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase and the PC Gaming Show. Here's some information on how to watch them, as well as a few things we think might be there.

Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Livestream 2022
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase--which might need a new and preferably shorter name if that Activision Blizzard deal goes through--will feature 95 minutes of announcements from Microsoft's biggest first-party studios and several third-party studios as well. You can probably expect to hear a bit more about Halo Infinite, Forza, Starfield, Hellblade 2, and more. However, if you're looking for new details about Fable or Perfect Dark, don't hold you breath--Microsoft has already confirmed neither game will be shown during the conference.

You can catch the Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase June 12 at 10 AM PT on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. It will also air as part of Twitch's Summer Gathering.

Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase start time

  • 10 AM PT
  • 12 PM CT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 7 PM CET

PC Gaming Show

PC Gaming Showcase Livestream 2022
Hosts Sean Plott and Mica Burton are returning for a showcase dedicated to all things PC. While there are sure to be a few surprises in store, you can count on hearing more about Arma 4, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Immortality, and Victoria 3. The show is scheduled to air immediately after the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and will run for approximately 45 minutes.

The PC Gaming Show will air on June 12 at 12:30 PM PT on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. It will also air as part of Twitch's Summer Gathering.

PC Gaming Show start time

  • 12:30 PM PT
  • 2:30 PM CT
  • 3:30 PM ET
  • 9:30 PM CET

