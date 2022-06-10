How To Watch The Xbox-Bethesda Showcase And All Of Sunday's Not-E3 Conferences
Here's when and where you can catch both of Sunday, June 12's Not-E3 showcases.
Compared to summers past, this year's E3--er, Not-E3--has been a lot less intense. However, that doesn't mean there's not plenty to be excited about. After a stellar Summer Game Fest Live and a jam-packed Saturday, two conferences are scheduled for Sunday, June 12--and you can expect some big announcements to come out of them.
Luckily, GameSpot will be hosting streams for both the Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase and the PC Gaming Show. Here's some information on how to watch them, as well as a few things we think might be there.
Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase--which might need a new and preferably shorter name if that Activision Blizzard deal goes through--will feature 95 minutes of announcements from Microsoft's biggest first-party studios and several third-party studios as well. You can probably expect to hear a bit more about Halo Infinite, Forza, Starfield, Hellblade 2, and more. However, if you're looking for new details about Fable or Perfect Dark, don't hold you breath--Microsoft has already confirmed neither game will be shown during the conference.
You can catch the Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase June 12 at 10 AM PT on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. It will also air as part of Twitch's Summer Gathering.
Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase start time
- 10 AM PT
- 12 PM CT
- 1 PM ET
- 7 PM CET
PC Gaming Show
Hosts Sean Plott and Mica Burton are returning for a showcase dedicated to all things PC. While there are sure to be a few surprises in store, you can count on hearing more about Arma 4, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Immortality, and Victoria 3. The show is scheduled to air immediately after the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and will run for approximately 45 minutes.
The PC Gaming Show will air on June 12 at 12:30 PM PT on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. It will also air as part of Twitch's Summer Gathering.
PC Gaming Show start time
- 12:30 PM PT
- 2:30 PM CT
- 3:30 PM ET
- 9:30 PM CET
