How To Watch The Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2022

The next major Warhammer games livestream is coming soon, and you'll be able to tune in next week for a fresh look at games set in the grimdark universe. The Skulls Showcase returns on June 1 to kick off a week of sales on Warhammer games, with the announcement showcase set to happen on that first day with world premieres, exclusive first looks, and other news from June 1-8.

This year's livestream features regular Warhammer developer partners Focus Interactive, Frontier Foundry, Fatshark, Sega, and Creative Assembly rolling out game reveals.

When Is The Skulls Showcase 2022

The Skulls Showcase 2022 takes place on June 1, while the overall event runs through June 8. Day one is when you can expect the biggest news and reveals starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on June 1; you can see more regional times below.

10 AM PT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

5 PM GMT

2 AM JST (Thursday, June 2)

3 AM AEST (Thursday, June 2)

How To Watch The Skulls Showcase 2022

The Skulls Showcase 2022 will be streamed on the Warhammer Twitch channel.

What To Expect At The Skulls Showcase 2022

Updates on Vermintide 2, Darktide, Battlesector, and several other games in development are also likely to be seen. The voice of Warhammer: Space Marine 2’s Captain Titus, Clive Standen, will be joining the event as well, so expect something regarding that sequel.

For more on gaming events kicking off next month, you can check out GameSpot's Not-E3 2022 schedule to see when you can tune in for this year's Wholesome Direct, Summer Games Fest, and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.