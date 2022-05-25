How To Watch The Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2022

Warhammer games for the Warhammer games throne!

By on

Comments

The next major Warhammer games livestream is coming soon, and you'll be able to tune in next week for a fresh look at games set in the grimdark universe. The Skulls Showcase returns on June 1 to kick off a week of sales on Warhammer games, with the announcement showcase set to happen on that first day with world premieres, exclusive first looks, and other news from June 1-8.

This year's livestream features regular Warhammer developer partners Focus Interactive, Frontier Foundry, Fatshark, Sega, and Creative Assembly rolling out game reveals.

Click To Unmute
  1. Hogwarts Legacy - Next Gen Immersion Trailer
  2. Sniper Elite 5 - Everything to Know
  3. Halo Infinite | Fracture: Entrenched Launch Trailer
  4. I, The Inquisitor - Xbox Announce Trailer
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Artwork Reveal
  6. Dislyte - Osiris: The Lone Star Character Trailer
  7. Catalyst Black Launch Trailer
  8. Temtem - 1.0 Release Date Trailer
  9. Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solar 3.0 - Developer Insight
  10. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 7 Things We Learned
  11. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Haunted Official Trailer
  12. PS1 Gameplay Shown On PS5 In New Video | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Armouring of a Space Marine

When Is The Skulls Showcase 2022

The Skulls Showcase 2022 takes place on June 1, while the overall event runs through June 8. Day one is when you can expect the biggest news and reveals starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on June 1; you can see more regional times below.

  • 10 AM PT
  • 12 PM CT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 5 PM GMT
  • 2 AM JST (Thursday, June 2)
  • 3 AM AEST (Thursday, June 2)

How To Watch The Skulls Showcase 2022

The Skulls Showcase 2022 will be streamed on the Warhammer Twitch channel.

What To Expect At The Skulls Showcase 2022

Updates on Vermintide 2, Darktide, Battlesector, and several other games in development are also likely to be seen. The voice of Warhammer: Space Marine 2’s Captain Titus, Clive Standen, will be joining the event as well, so expect something regarding that sequel.

For more on gaming events kicking off next month, you can check out GameSpot's Not-E3 2022 schedule to see when you can tune in for this year's Wholesome Direct, Summer Games Fest, and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)