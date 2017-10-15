How To Watch The New, 2017 Leatherface Movie

The making and release of the new Leatherface movie--the 2017 one, not the 1990 version or the January release of a completely different movie that deceitful marketers decided to call "Leatherface" to capitalize on this confusion--is a saga in its own right.

(Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, released in 1990, is no longer part of the continuity, as Texas Chainsaw 3D replaced the original sequels. The "Leatherface" that came out this past January, meanwhile, was actually a movie called Playing With Dolls: Bloodlust that was re-titled in the UK when Lionsgate failed to release the real Leatherface in 2016.)

After mysterious delays, the real Leatherface is finally released--technically, at least. So how are you supposed to actually watch it? The answer isn't simple. Leatherface debuted initially at the August 2017 Frightfest film festival in London. It's getting a limited release in theaters on Oct. 20, and you'll have to check your local listings to find out if it's playing near you. But you can watch Leatherface right now if you have access to the right streaming service.

Leatherface actually released last month, on Sept. 21, exclusively on DirecTV's on demand service. That means if you're a DirecTV subscriber you can log in here to be able to rent Leatherface. Yes, that's right--even with an account, you'll still have to pay between $8 and $11 to watch Leatherface.

If you're not a DirecTV subscriber, don't fret. Leatherface is reportedly getting a wider video-on-demand release on Oct. 20. Exactly which streaming services Leatherface will appear on isn't yet clear, but you can expect to find it on the usual suspects starting this Friday, Oct. 20.