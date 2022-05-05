E3 2022 is canceled, but the games industry is moving forward with its usual cadence of summer gaming events. One of the biggest is Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, which he created as his own virtual show--first as an alternative to the scuttled E3 in 2020, then alongside its virtual version in 2021. The centerpiece of this is Summer Game Fest Live 2022, a special event to kick off all of the game coverage under its umbrella.

Keighley is best known for hosting and producing The Game Awards every December, and he also heads up Gamescom's Opening Night Live. So he's no stranger to big stage shows, and Summer Game Fest is meant to be a celebration of all games, which differentiates it from the platform and publisher showcases that we also expect to see.

When Is The Summer Game Fest Live 2022 Showcase

The Summer Game Fest Live 2022 takes place Thursday, June 9. It begins at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, and you can see more regional times below.

Thursday, June 9

11 AM PT

1 PM CT

2 PM ET

6 PM GMT

3 AM JST (Friday, June 10)

4 AM AEST (Friday, June 10)

How To Watch Summer Game Fest Live 2022

The Summer Game Fest Live 2022 presentation will air across the usual streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch. This year, the presentation will also be broadcast in select IMAX theaters. Ticket sales for the live event will begin on May 12. Keighley has also teased that the IMAX partnership will continue for The Game Awards later this year.

What To Expect At The Summer Game Fest Live 2022

Like many of these summer showcases, we don't know much yet about what to expect from the Summer Game Fest Live 2022 presentation. However, Geoff Keighley's productions are usually a mixture of new game premieres and new looks at previously announced games. It also isn't unusual for a game company to formally announce a game days or weeks before the event to tease a trailer premiere during Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards. So we may get a better idea of the line-up as we approach the date in June.

Keighley's event also takes place just before the Xbox showcase on June 12. It would not be unheard of for a publisher like Microsoft to plan a two-part game reveal, first teasing a game during Summer Game Fest and then going into more detail at its own event. This year, Microsoft is sharing the stage with its newest (finalized) acquisition, Bethesda, and we expect to see Starfield make a big splash.

Unlike productions from Microsoft or Ubisoft, this won't be focused strictly on titles appearing on a particular hardware platform, or coming from a single publisher. Instead, Summer Game Fest Live 2022 will feature debuts from any games that agree to showcase their wares at Keighley's events. In the past that has included heavy-hitters like Death Stranding, Elden Ring, Star Wars Eclipse, and Bayonetta 3.