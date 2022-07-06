How To Watch Nacon Connect And What To Expect

The smattering of streams showcasing announcements and upcoming titles continues with Nacon Connect. Nacon publishes video games and develops gaming accessories. Most prominently, the showcase will release new footage and/or information about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. Let’s take a look at the details below.

When is Nacon Connect?

The presentation will premiere on Thursday, July 7 at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST. Other regional times are listed below.

Nacon Connect start times on Thursday, July 7

10 AM PT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

2 AM JST (Friday, July 8)

3 AM AEST (Friday, July 8)

How long is Nacon Connect?

Nacon has released no details as to the length of the event.

How to watch Nacon Connect

You can find the presentation on Nacon’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect at Nacon Connect

Nacon announced that there will be five exclusive reveals at the event, as well as showcasing 12 previously announced games. Some gaming accessories will also be shown, including the Daija arcade stick, the Pro Compact Colorlight, and Rig, which is Nacon’s headset brand.

The confirmed games at the event are listed below in alphabetical order: