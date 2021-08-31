The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
How To Use A PS5 Controller On iPhone
Whether you want to explore the wealth of Apple Arcade games or take part in some cloud streaming, here's how to hook up your PS5 DualSense to your iPhone.
Chances are you have a powerful gaming system in your pocket right now. Newer models of iPhone are even more powerful than some recent dedicated gaming hardware, and more developers are being sure to put controller options into their mobile games. Whether you want to play the wealth of games on Apple Arcade or stream a game through the cloud, it's a great time to sync up your handy gaming controllers to your iPhone.
And because games on mobile devices are bearing more and more of a resemblance to full-blown console games, a controller is sometimes a must. Fast-paced action games can technically work with virtual buttons, but it's not ideal for gamers looking for precision sword swipes and parries. It's also nice to have a controller for meaty games that lend themselves to longer playing sessions, like the Apple Arcade RPG Fantasian.
Just follow these simple steps to connect your DualSense PS5 controller to your iPhone or iPad. Before you get started, make sure your iOS device is updated to software version 14.5 or later.
How To Connect PS5 DualSense Controller To iPhone Or iPad
Turn your DualSense into Pairing Mode
To activate Pairing Mode, press and hold the Share button and the PS button simultaneously until the light bar located at the top of the controller flashes.
Connect DualSense to your iOS device via Bluetooth
- Tap the Settings app on your iOS device
- Go to the Bluetooth sub-menu near the top of menu settings
- Make sure Bluetooth option is toggled on
- Find "DualSense Wireless Controller" under a list of Other Devices
- Tap on DualSense Wireless Controller to pair
Playing iOS Games With DualSense
With your controller paired you can get started playing. Some games might be designed with Xbox controller support in mind, so you may have to do some mental math to map the controller's button prompts to the DualSense layout. And while most games will map the controller buttons automatically, some might require you to do your own mapping.
Keep in mind, also, that while the DualSense has some advanced features like haptics and motion controls, those features aren't compatible with iOS and won't be enabled for use with iOS games. That means some of the most standout features of the controller won't be used, so it's not quite exactly like playing on a console.
For more on playing mobile games with your DualSense, check out our picks for some great Apple Arcade games, and how to play PS5 games on your iPhone. For other controller options, check out our picks for the best phone controllers.
