How To Stop God Of War Ragnarok Companions From Solving Puzzles For You

God of War Ragnarok isn't just a game of familial bonding and bone-crunching brutality, as it often throws puzzles at Kratos and Atreus. Similar to 2018's God of War, these cerebral roadblocks usually require you to use recently acquired tools and abilities to solve them, and they make for a fun breather after the more intense combat sequences.

The problem here though, as several people have pointed out online, is that God of War Ragnarok doesn't give you too much time to solve these puzzles before one of your companions starts to offer solutions. It's worth noting that there is an option to extend the time allotted to you to figure out how to successfully complete these mysteries, but for some people, it's not long enough.

God Of War Ragnarok NPCs when they see you taking longer than 2 seconds to solve a puzzle pic.twitter.com/4eCsZj6FAR — 🍑 (@SweetPeachGames) November 13, 2022

If a video game is going to give you the answer to a puzzle 20 seconds after you find it, there was really no point in including the puzzle, to begin with.

The fact that God of War Ragnarok is the second game I've played this year that does this is absolutely ridiculous. — Joseph Pugh (Gideon's Gaming) (@GideonsGaming) November 10, 2022

Ayyo this puzzle in the new god of war kinda confusing pic.twitter.com/DsQ2dq51wD — Dargus (@CosmicDarg) November 14, 2022

To find that option, you'll want to head to options, gameplay, and then select puzzle timing. Select Extended + and you'll get more time to figure out the mysteries of the realms.

This is the the option you're looking for, boy.

God of War Ragnarok isn't the first Sony game to feature a noticeable amount of hand-holding. Horizon Forbidden West, which was released in February, featured Aloy constantly talking to herself about puzzle solutions, and this also became a point of criticism for players. For now, the only foolproof option for getting through God of War Ragnarok's puzzles without any backseat adventurers offering tips on finishing them is to disable subtitles and turn your volume off.

An upcoming patch will add a photo mode to God of War Ragnarok after launch, and Sony's first-party games have a good track record with updates that include new features and extras, so more time to ponder over a level mystery could eventually make its way into the game.

"For every moment of brutality, there is one of genuine and relatable emotion," Tamoor Hussain wrote in GameSpot'sGod of War Ragnarok review. "How they land will vary from person to person, but there were multiple that left me with tears welling up. If nothing else, God of War Ragnarok further cements Sony Santa Monica's narrative team as one of the best in the business."