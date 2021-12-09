How to Sell Cars In GTA Online

Since the dawn of Grand Theft Auto, flipping whips has been a key part of the game series' DNA. It's kind of in the name… which is why prolific GTA Online players may be wondering if and how they can sell cars in Rockstar's monster open-world MMO. In this guide, we're going to show you how to steal and sell cars in GTA Online, and walk you through how you can make even more money by selling the vehicles you already own.

How to steal cars in GTA Online

If you've played even a few minutes of any historic Grand Theft Auto game you will likely be familiar with this mechanic. To steal a car in Grand Theft Auto Online, you simply have to press Y on Xbox, F on PC, or Triangle on PlayStation. This will prompt the player to pull the driver out of their seat, sit in the empty driver's seat, or sit in the passenger side and hotwire the car so it can be stolen. You can do this with any car that you see in the open world that is driven or owned by a civilian. Just bear in mind that while it would be extremely fun, you can't sell cars that other players have spent their hard-earned Shark Cards on, so don't bother trying to steal those.

In choosing a car to steal, the golden rule is that the more high-end it looks, the better. There's a whole range of sale prices from less than $1,000 to more than $10,000, and it will all depend on the quality of the car. What this means is that flipping vehicles in GTA Online is not really a viable money-making tactic; it's just something you can do dynamically in the open world if you need a quick little bump of cash.

Where to sell cars in GTA Online

Once you've picked a car to steal and sell, you now need to open the GTA Online map and find the nearest spray can symbol. Click on them to set a waypoint to Los Santos Customs, which is where you're going to sell the car. You can also use the Mod Shop GPS target in the Interaction Menu to make it even easier. Once you get there, all you need to do is drive it into the garage (which will open when you get close), and you'll enter a new menu.

If the car is damaged, you'll be prompted to repair it, and you always should do so before you sell it, as it will result in you getting more money. If the car is in pristine condition, then you'll enter the typical car modding menu, where you can upgrade the vehicle and change how it looks. Within all of these options, you should see the Sell prompt, which is where you'll be able to trade the car in for some hard cash.

For example, the Ubermacht Oracle I nicked for the purposes of this guide was worth $8,000, which is a tidy sum for a small amount of work!

How to sell cars you own in GTA Online

If you want to make a lot more money, then selling the cars you already own is a good idea. Maybe you've got too many, and you just want to make some space in your garage, or you want to trade in a few vehicles to drum up the funds to buy a big property or heist accessory.

In which case, all you have to do is take your car to any Los Santos Customs garage and drive it in. Repair it and then navigate to the Sell tab to get some of your money back, depending on how much you've upgraded the car and the original price you paid for it. I was offered $1,108,135 for my Karin Futo GTX, which I bought for $1,590,000 and upgraded heavily. Understandably, you get a lot more money from selling cars you own than you do for those you steal on the street.