How To Get A $10 Amazon Gift Card For Free Ahead Of Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but Amazon is already offering some great promotions leading up to the big event. From now until July 13, Prime members can earn a $10 gift card just by exploring different content available with their subscription.

The Prime Stampcard event tasks you with checking out four different parts of the Prime catalog. All told, it should take no more than a few minutes to complete the tasks and walk away with your 10 bucks. Before you head out on your scavenger hunt, be sure to activate your Stampcard on the official website. Once that’s done, here’s a look at the tasks you’ll need to accomplish.

Complete all those tasks before July 13, and you’ll get a $10 gift card. Some stamps might take a few hours to update properly (Amazon notes the Prime Video task could take up to 48 hours to register), but rest assured they are being tracked.

Prime Day kicks off on July 12, and it wouldn’t hurt to have an extra 10 bucks in your pocket to help with the savings. If you’re looking for other freebies ahead of the event, be sure to check out its catalog of free games--which includes more than two dozen titles, with more to be added during Prime Day

You can also check out our Prime Day hub, which features all of our Amazon Prime Day content so far. You’ll need to be a Prime member to cash in on the savings, but we’ve rounded up a few ways you can snag a free membership to join in on the Prime Day fun.