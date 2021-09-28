How To GameShare On Xbox Series X And Xbox One

One of the best-kept secrets on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles is a feature called Gamesharing. This essentially allows you and a friend to access each other's library of games, no matter where in the world you are. It's also easy to set up, taking the sting out of high game prices. Here's how it works.

How to activate Gamesharing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Step 1: To start setting up Gamesharing, you'll need the login information for your friend's Xbox Live account. Next, turn on your own Xbox console and sign into your Xbox Live account.

Step 2: Press the Xbox button, and on the far left of the menu, select the Add New option.

Step 3: Add your friend's Xbox Live account using their login details, which will consist of their email address and password registered on the subscription service.

Step 4: Accept the terms and conditions of the privacy notice, and follow the instructions to set preferences on your friend's account.

Step 5: Press the Xbox button again, and select the new account as your current profile.

Step 6: Now go into the Settings of your Xbox, navigate to Personalization, and then select My Home Xbox.

Step 7: Select Make this my home Xbox and you're halfway done!

Your friend will now need to put your login details into their Xbox and repeat the process above, signing into their console with your profile. Once they've set it up and designated their Xbox as your home console, you'll both be able to access games that you've both bought and Xbox Live Gold perks. It's worth noting that this method only works for two people at a time, so make certain that you Gameshare with someone that you trust.

Gamesharing also only works with digital copies of games, but if you find the right person, you can essentially split your gaming subscriptions and new title acquisitions in half with this program. Buy a game one month, let your friend cover the cost of the next AAA release or split the cost right down the middle, the choice is up to you.

For more on Microsoft's console, check out the best Xbox Series X|S games and the best Xbox One games.