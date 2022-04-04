How To Earn Stubs Fast In MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22 includes the fan-favorite Diamond Dynasty, an online-focused mode that lets you build a dream team of players from both past and present. Building this team requires you to open packs or spend Stubs--the game's currency--and though you can spend real cash to get them and build up your team in a hurry, it's a lot more fun (and fair) to get Stubs via gameplay. Here are a bunch of ways to earn Stubs in MLB The Show 22.

Win Mini Seasons Championship

Repeatable and worth the challenge

One new single-player option you have in Diamond Dynasty is Mini Seasons, a mode that has you face off against CPU-controlled versions of other players' teams in bite-sized games as you move toward the championship. It's not easy, but winning the championship is enough to get 10,000 Stubs, which you can then use to buy several packs or bank for a premier player on the marketplace. Just be aware this mode will see you go up against teams with very high player ratings, so bring your A-game.

Play Showdown

Complete challenges and get paid.

A great way to get small handfuls of Stubs very quickly is to play Showdown mode. Returning from last year, this mode sees you make a backyard-style team by drafting players and then competing in challenges as you improve and move toward a final battle against a superstar. Each challenge, however, also comes with Stubs as a reward. It's a great way to quickly build up your stash if your main team is having trouble on the field. Just be aware that some of them come with small entry fees, so there is a little risk-reward element at play.

Complete programs

Get with the program.

One of the best ways to not only earn Stubs, but also to earn new players, is through MLB The Show 22's programs. Right now, the main one to complete is called Face of the Franchise, and as you gain XP through normal play and completing challenges, you'll earn levels. Many of these come with Stubs bonuses, and those that don't often come with great players you can place on the marketplace to get a nice bonus if they don't fit with your team's roster. Even XP you earn in modes outside of Diamond Dynasty will count toward these programs, too.

Collect and exchange cards

Stale bubblegum not included

MLB The Show 22 glosses over this, but by completing "collections," you are routinely rewarded with Stubs as bonuses. All you have to do is lock in certain cards by visiting the Collect tab in Diamond Dynasty and you'll earn these rewards. You cannot sell any players you collect, but especially with bronze and silver players, the reward you get from collecting them is worth it. Likewise, you can exchange a handful of weaker players for silver or gold ones, though this is a bit of a gamble when determining your new players' Stubs value. Collections aren't just for players, either, as you can lock in stadiums, uniforms, and more.

Play Conquest

Conquer the world in search of Stubs.

A strategy-like mode that sees you conquering different "maps" by capturing territory from other teams, Conquest's rewards differ by the challenge. For some of them, you can get Stubs and valuable packs if you complete them, as well as bonuses along the way for finishing certain goals. It's not as efficient as some of the other methods, but if you're already trying to get a big-name player through Conquest, like Mike Piazza, it's a nice bonus to keep earning Stubs.

For more help with MLB The Show 22, check out our hitting and pitching control guides.